Local rail enthusiast calls for 175th anniversary of Kilkenny city’s train station to be marked
Donie Butler's calling on Iarnroid Eireann or the county council to do something
A rail enthusiast is appealing for a landmark local date to be recognised.
Kilkenny city’s train station will be 175 years in service on the 12th of May.
Donie Butler is calling on Iarnroid Eireann or the county council will recognise this.
He’s been telling KCLR News that something needs to be done – hear what he has to say here: