Local Scouts Evacuated as Typhoon Hits World Scout Jamboree

A typhoon in South Korea has forced an early close to the World Scout Jamboree.

Tens of thousands of young people and volunteers are being evacuated out of the tropical storm’s path.

They include 144 scouts and 78 adults from Ireland, including representatives of scouting groups in Kilkenny and Carlow, who are due to leave for other accommodation tomorrow.

In a statement, Scouting Ireland says the Korean Government and their agencies are managing the site closure to make sure everyone is moved safely and calmly.

All are reported to be safe and are due to fly home next week.