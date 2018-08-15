KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Local Senator calls the delays to the back to school allowance payments unacceptable
Delays to the back to school allowance payment are unacceptable.
So says Senator Jennifer Murnane O Connor who claims her office is inundated with parents concerned over the wait.
It’s after the Department announced this week that they have stopped taking phone calls about it while they try to process the backlog.
Senator Murnane O Connor says its not good enough & added “extra staff should be drafted in to cope with the applications”.