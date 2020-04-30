Rockin The Lock In
Local TD says Green demand on carbon emissions is too much to ask of Agri-sector

Avatar Sinead Burke 30/04/2020
Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
John Paul Phelan says there’s no way Fine Gael will commit to reducing carbon emissions by seven percent a year.

The outgoing Junior Minister for Local Government says it would be too much to ask of the Agriculture sector.

The issue is likely to be the major stumbling block between his party, and Fianna Fail coming to a deal with the Greens on Government formation.

The Green Party says it’s a red-line issue and they won’t enter Government without it.

But Deputy Phelan says Fine Gael will never agree to it.

