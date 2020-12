Locals & well-known names band together for virtual celebration of one North Kilkenny lady

A North Kilkenny woman’s 100th birthday’s being celebrated across the country it seems.

Anna Mae Treacy from Clogh is well known in the area, a much loved family member, neighbour & friend. She’s also very talented and is known to entertain as part of the Rambling House set.

A special video has been compiled featuring well-known names wishing her well, among them¬† EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Minister Simon Harris, RTE’s Sharon Ni Bheolain, Miriam O’Callaghan and Ray Darcy as well as Daniel O’Donnell.

While she was also visited by local Gardaí.