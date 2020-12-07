Locals & well-known names band together for virtual celebration of one North Kilkenny lady

A North Kilkenny woman’s 100th birthday’s being celebrated across the country it seems.

Anna Mae Treacy from Clogh is well known in the area, a much loved family member, neighbour & friend. She’s also very talented and is known to entertain as part of the Rambling House set.

A special video has been compiled featuring well-known names wishing her well, among them EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Minister Simon Harris, RTE’s Sharon Ni Bheolain, Miriam O’Callaghan and Ray Darcy as well as Daniel O’Donnell.

While she was also visited by local Gardaí.