Long term solution required to crisis says Kilkenny based Afghan

Things in Afghanistan are going to get worse before they get better.

That’s the warning from an Afghani man who’s spent time in Carlow and now lives in Kilkenny.

It’s as the Taliban’s been taking back control of the country undoing years of work to bring peace to the area.

Mywan Banawee is originally from Kabul and speaking on The Way It Is on Monday he said there are measures that the world can take to help short term but he says “long-term international sanctions or pressure will have to be put on”.

Meanwhile a crisis meeting of EU foreign ministers will take place later to form a response to an unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The UN says it has received “chilling reports” of human rights violations, since the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile Ireland’s to take in up to 150 Afghan refugees through the country’s protection programme.