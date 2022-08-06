KCLR NewsNews & Sport

M9 closed in Kilkenny southbound between Danesfort and Knocktopher junctions

Gardaí, fire and paramedics are at the scene

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace06/08/2022

UPDATE (Saturday, 8:50pm) The stretch has now been cleared 

Earlier Story:

A stretch of the M9 is closed this evening (Saturday, 6th August).

Eyewitnesses have told KCLR News that gardaí, fire and paramedics are at the scene southbound between the Danesfort and Knocktopher junctions (J9 & 10).

Transport Infrastructure Ireland say it’s due to a ‘medical emergency’ which happened before 8pm:

Further information is not yet known but advice is to stay away for now.

 

