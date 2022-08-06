M9 closed in Kilkenny southbound between Danesfort and Knocktopher junctions

UPDATE (Saturday, 8:50pm) The stretch has now been cleared

Earlier Story:

A stretch of the M9 is closed this evening (Saturday, 6th August).

Eyewitnesses have told KCLR News that gardaí, fire and paramedics are at the scene southbound between the Danesfort and Knocktopher junctions (J9 & 10).

Transport Infrastructure Ireland say it’s due to a ‘medical emergency’ which happened before 8pm:

Further information is not yet known but advice is to stay away for now.