Major Meeting of Bio-Energy Experts Is Underway Locally

A free networking event with Danish Bio-Energy experts is taking place in Kilkenny today.

The 3 Counties Energy Agency (3CEA), which is based in the Innovation Centre, Kieran’s College, organised the gathering at the Pembroke Hotel from 3pm to 5pm.

The Danish embassy, in cooperation with the Danish Export Association’s Bioenergy Department, is arranging a study visit for a delegation of Danish companies who will be visiting Kilkenny and energy user sites in the South-East region.

Funded and organised by the Danish Embassy Foreign Trade Department, the delegation is seeking to build links with local companies to explore Bio-Energy opportunities in Ireland. Also travelling is a delegate from the Danish Embassy and Danish Bio-Energy Export Association.