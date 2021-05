Man arrested following early morning alleged assault in Carlow

A man’s in custody in connection with an alleged assault in Carlow in the early hours of yesterday morning.

GardaĆ­ say they arrested the male aged in his forties following the incident which happened at a residence at 2:40am.

He’s detained in Carlow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is scheduled to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning.

Investigations are continuing.