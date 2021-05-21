Man arrested following early morning alleged assault in Carlow

A man’s in custody in connection with an alleged assault in Carlow in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí say they arrested the male aged in his forties following the incident which happened at a residence at 2:40am.

He’s detained in Carlow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is scheduled to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning.

Investigations are continuing.