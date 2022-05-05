Man charged at Carlow District Court with murder of John Cash in Kilkenny

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of John Cash in Kilkenny this week.

Andrew Cash with an address at Highrath, Clara in Co Kilkenny has been before Carlow District Court this morning.

40-year-old John Cash died in hospital following a serious assault on the Hebron Road on Tuesday. (More on that here).

Andrew Cash was remanded in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court next Tuesday, via video link.