Man remanded on bail after being charged with assaulting 2 female Gardai in Callan

A man’s appeared in court in Kilkenny today charged with assaulting 2 female Gardaí.

The 19-year-old is also charged with possession of drugs, along with threatening and abusive behavior, while resisting arrest at a Covid-19 checkpoint over the weekend.

It happened near Callan just after midnight – in the early hours of Sunday morning.

KCLR understands that one of the Gardai was bitten.

Both suffered minor injuries and had to be hospitalised afterwards – but have since been released to self-isolate.

The man’s been remanded on bail at KIlkenny District Court today to appear again in court in July.