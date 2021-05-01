Man due in court over Carlow mugging

A 29 year old man’s due before Carlow District Court this afternoon charged with a serious mugging.

The suspect was arrested yesterday following the incident, which happened on Tuesday at about 9pm in the Burrin Road area of the town.

It’s alleged a gun was pulled out during the altercation, in which a group of youths at the Linear Park were approached by up to three males and forced to hand over their mobile phones.

Garda Mick Whelan previously warned the public to beware of the suspects- read more on that here.