Man hit by car in Kilkenny City had to make his own way to hospital because no ambulance around

A man who was hit by a car in Kilkenny yesterday had to make his own way to hospital after being told there was a lengthy wait for an ambulance.

The man was knocked down crossing a road between Dean Cavanagh Place and Fr Albert Place at around 6 o’clock in the evening.

He wasn’t seriously injured but still required medical treatment.

He’s confirmed to KCLR this morning that he had to find his own route to hospital.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them on 056 7775000.