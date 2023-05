A man was assaulted in Kilkenny city centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man in his 20s was punched in the face at about 2.40am.

It resulted in him falling over and injuring his ankle and he had to be taken to St Luke’s Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.