Man hospitalised after stabbing in Kilkenny City

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Kilkenny City overnight.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an assault at a house on Dominic Street, not far from the CBS Primary School an the Garda Station at approximately 3am.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have any information, to contact them on 056 7775000.

