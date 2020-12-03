KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man taken to St Luke’s Hospital following Kilkenny City incident
It's understood he was in a cherry picker when he sustained a fall
One man’s been taken to St Luke’s Hospital following an incident in Kilkenny City tonight.
KCLR News understands he was working on a cherry picker close to Friary Street when he sustained a fall.
He’s been taken to hospital, but is believed to be okay.
Gardaí, paramedics and fire personnel are all in attendance and High Street’s been cordoned off for a time.