Gardaí say the man who escaped from custody in Kilkenny does not pose an immediate threat to the public.

The local, aged in his forties, was arrested last Thursday and detained at the city station where he managed to get out on Monday evening.

He was last seen on nearby Emmet Street shortly after 8pm

Searches have been carried out at several residential properties and lands in the county – yesterday one man aged in his forties was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting him but he’s since been released with a file going to the DPP.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information and thank those who’ve assisted and cooperated so far.

KCLR News understands investigators are liasing with other national and regional agencies to support efforts in finding and re-arresting the person central to the incident.

An incident room’s been set up at Kilkenny Garda Station and anybody who believes they can assist with the case can ring 056 777 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.