The man who escaped from Kilkenny Garda Station remains at large.

He’d been detained on the 18th of September at the city premises but managed to leave the following Monday (22nd Sept) and was last spotted at nearby Emmet Street just after 8pm.

A man, also aged in his forties, who was subsequently brought in for questioning regards aiding and abetting was later released without charge.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and are again appealing for anybody with information that may assist to contact their incident room on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It’s understood the man central to the incident does not pose an immediate threat to the public.