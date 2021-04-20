Mass vaccination centres to open in Carlow and Kilkenny this week

Seven new mass vaccination centres will open across the country this week, including in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The HSE’s confirmed to KCLR News this morning that both local facilities at Cillin Hill and the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow will be in operation vaccinating those 65-69-year-olds who have registered for appointments via the recently launched national portal.

It’s understood tomorrow, Wednesday, is the start date for both.

It’s as the organisation, with representatives from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, is before the Oireachtas Health Committee today to discuss the country’s progress in vaccinations.

From that gathering too we’ll find out the verdict from the European Medicines Agency, on the safety of the Johnson and Johnson covid vaccine following reports of rare blood clotting events in the United States.

The impact of the decision will be discussed at this afternoon’s meeting which will also hear that 15 pharmacies will begin administering vaccines this month as part of a trial.

Pharmacist Kate O’Connell says they could play a huge role in vaccinating the community.