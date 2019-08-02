Massive tailbacks reported on M9 between Carlow and Kilkenny after car overturns

Massive tailbacks are being reported after a car crashed into a barrier and overturned on the M9 between Carlow and Kilkenny.

It happened at around 4 o’clock southbound between Junction 6 Leighlinbridge and Junction 7 Paulstown.

The driver is understood to have sustained minor injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Gardaí say it could be another hour though before the road is reopened because they’re waiting for a vehicle to remove both the car and a section of the barrier.

The advice for drivers heading southbound is to come off at either Exit 4 Castledermot or 5 Tinryland and travel the old road to Kilkenny where you can rejoin at Paulstown.