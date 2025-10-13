Kilkenny GAA says it continues to advise supporters to park responsibly and to respect residents.

It’s as problems with match day parking, as part of a wider city issue, arose yet again today.

In a statement to KCLR News, a county board spokesperson added “We advise supporters to park at McDonagh Junction and other city centre carparks”.

They also say “If vehicles causing an obstruction are brought to our attention on match days, we make announcements over the PA system asking them to move their vehicles immediately.”

And advised; “Over the past number of weekends, there has been a Garda presence at the stadium and tickets have been issued.”