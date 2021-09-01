McGuinness: “Any time we create new employment is a great day for Kilkenny”

Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the news earlier today that State Street are to bring 400 jobs online at a new facility in Kilkenny.

The financial services giant are set to locate their new global cybersecurity and technology unit at the IDA park in Loughboy where their existing services are located.

“It’s absolutely huge”, McGuinness told KCLR’s The Way It Is on Wednesday evening in the wake of today’s announcement.

“State Street have already provided up to 600 jobs in Kilkenny, so this is in addition to that. Any time we create new employment is a great day for Kilkenny.”

“To have it at such substantial numbers and such a vast scale is absolutely fantastic”, he continued.

“It’s great for the city, great for the county, and great for the region in general because those jobs are going to be highly skilled jobs.”

“The main reason they picked Ireland and Kilkenny is because there is an availability of a highly-skilled workforce, both existing and coming out of college. It’s great to see that happening and those opportunities being presented for employment.”

400 jobs are expected to be filled on a phased basis over the next two years, with some roles adopting a hybrid-working model mixing the opportunity to work from their new hub in Kilkenny and home.

No brainer

The Executive Vice President of State Street in Ireland has said that the company’s decision to locate their new global cybersecurity and technology unit in Kilkenny was a “no brainer”.

Speaking on The Way It Is, Tadhg Young said that the expansion of their workforce in Kilkenny creates a great opportunity for graduates across the South East.

“There’s plenty of room for graduates”, says Young.

“People that are coming out of the technology institutes and other third-level institutions will also get an opportunity to work for a major entity like State Street.

“It’s an exciting mix of technology, financial services, strategic commitment alongside a long-standing and committed employer in Ireland.”