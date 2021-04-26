MEPs to vote this week on rules for relationship between the EU and the UK

MEPs are voting this week on rules for the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

To minimize cross-border disruption, this agreement has already been applied provisionally since January 1st, a situation which is set to lapse on April 30th.

Ireland South M.E.P. Sean Kelly expects that the Parliament will ratify these rules and is confident that difficulties over the Northern Ireland Protocol can be overcome.

However, he’s advising all sides to keep cool heads until a solution is found.