Met Eireann issue yellow weather warning for high temperatures this week

Wear sun-cream and stay hydrated.

Just some of the reminders being issued with a heatwave forecast for this week.

Met Eireann has now issued a yellow weather warning for high temperatures until Friday – the mercury is expected to hit around 27 degrees later after Carlow recorded the highest temperatures in the country yesterday at 26.5 degrees

The Health Minister is asking you to ensure babies and children arent left alone in the car and also to keep a check on elderly or more isolated neighbours.

There’s an orange fire warning from the Department of Agriculture.

Pet owners meanwhile are being advised to walk dogs early or late in the day to avoid heatstroke and to ensure animals have enough water.