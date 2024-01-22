Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman due in Kilkenny today

Kilkenny’s to get another ministerial visit today (Monday).

Last week the city hosted Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister of State Malcolm Noonan and now it’s the turn of the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman.

He’s due to stop by The Drum youth centre at MacDonagh Junction for a celebration of youth work with the team at Foróige and to help them launch their revamped digital space.