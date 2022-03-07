Health Minister: we’re ‘through the Omicron wave’ but might need another booster jab

The Health Minister says Ireland is now “through the Omicron wave” but he’s expecting new advice soon on a 4th Covid vaccine for people at higher risk.

NIAC is also considering if everyone will need another booster in the autumn.

Stephen Donnelly says some hospitals remain under pressure from Covid – and another booster campaign might be needed.

There are 7,143 new cases of Covid19 confirmed on Monday.

Figures for the number of cases over the weekend have also been released with 7,918 cases confirmed on Saturday and 4,791 on Sunday.

There’s also been an increase in the number of Covid patients in hospitals locally and nationally.

There’s 15 patients with the virus at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny (at midnight Sunday) with the total Irish figure now 808.

47 of those are in ICUs but none at the local intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, figures suggest the number of people who’ve died with coronavirus has passed six million – but some believe the true global figure may be almost four times as high.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US shows the last million deaths were recorded over the past four months.

America’s official death toll is the highest in the world, nearing a million on its own.