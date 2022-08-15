Missing ringbuoys in Tullow have now been replaced after Carlow councillor Will Paton raised concerns last week

Six missing ringbuoys in Tullow have been replaced.

Councillor Will Paton raised the alarm last week when he discovered that a number of the life-saving devices were no longer in situ along the River Slaney.

He met with the Water Safety officer on Saturday and updated KCLR today on the progress that has been made, saying “He replaced six missing ringbuoys which means that we have the full complement of 12 ringbuoys in place now, he also took away three ringbuoys which had been handed in by members of the public and council staff, these have been rechecked and reconditioned and brought back into circulation as soon as possible”.

He adds “One interesting fact about the ringbuoys is that they’re all made in county Carlow by Kilgraney plastics”.