“A stolen lifebuoy is a stolen life” warns Carlow Councillor Will Paton after discovering almost half were missing along the River Slaney in Tullow

A Tullow councillor is urging the public not to steal or tamper with lifebuoys.

Councillor Will Paton made the appeal on social media, after he found that four of the nine lifebuoys on the River Slaney in Tullow were missing.

His plea comes just two days after the tragic drowning of a young male in the River Barrow in Graiguecullen late on Wednesday evening.

Councillor Paton says that more lives could be lost in the water if lifebuoys are stolen.

