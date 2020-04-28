More local businesses have announced plans to re-open in the coming days.

Langtons, Kytelers Inn and the Food hall at Kilkenny design centre are among some of the Kilkenny city based businesses planning to bring take-away including either delivery or collection services to their customers this week.

Eddie Langton told KCLR Live earlier it is something they have been planning and working towards in the past few weeks.

And he said that customer and staff safety is a priority for them:

“It’s vitally important, and we’ve been talking to the health inspector getting advice on how to do this and we’ve been looking at it for a number of weeks to be fair”.

“Our staff in particular that are going in there and our customer base coming out, safety is vitally important, so we’ve a massive kitchen since the fire last year and has loads of space, so it’s a very small team to start with”.

“There’s ample room for everyone to work away from each other and we’ll take the food to the car in the car park, we won’t have any contact with the customer”.