More supports needed for people with dementia in Kilkenny & Carlow

The necessary level of supports for people with dementia is not available in Carlow or Kilkenny.

The Alzheimers Society of Ireland and the National Dementia Office have carried out a mapping report for dementia services which has found that really no county in Ireland is meeting the criteria.

Locally, both Carlow and Kilkenny have a day care centre for people with dementia.

But Cormac Cahill of the Alzheimer’s Society says we’re still lacking in plenty of areas.