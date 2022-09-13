More than 60 submissions already made re application to review licence of a Ferrybank meat plant on the Kilkenny Waterford border

It’s been confirmed that more than 60 submissions have already been made in relation to an application to review the licence at a Ferrybank meat plant.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it has received 64 submissions in relation to the review application for Waterford Proteins ABP factory at Christendom.

The Larry Goodman-owned plant has applied to increase its capacity by nearly two-thirds.

But there are fears from locals that it will make the stench from the factory worse than it already is.

The issue had arisen at last week’s monthly meeting of Piltown Municipal District and on Monday’s KCLR Live the Chair of that electoral area, Cllr Fidelis Doherty outlined concerns expressed:

A spokesperson for ABP said ABP is currently engaged with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on a routine license review for its Ferrybank plant. ABP is fully cooperating with the EPA on this matter, which is currently underway.



ABP has operated in Ferrybank for almost 50 years. The company also regularly engages with the EPA on a variety of matters including announced and unannounced site visits to ensure full compliance with the EPA license for the facility.