Most popular baby names for last year announced

Noah and Holly were the most popular names for Boys and Girls born in December 2022.

Details on the names selected by parents for new-born babies last year have just been released by the Central Statistics Office.

65 babies were born on Christmas Day 2022. 34 were boys and 31 were girls.

The most popular names chosen for male babies born in December 2022 were, Noah, Jack, Rían, Oisín and James.

Top of the list for baby girls born in December 2022 were, Holly, Robyn, Grace, Fiadh and Sadie.

However those names were NOT the most popular for the entire year of 2022.

That distinction went to Emily for girls and Jack for boys.