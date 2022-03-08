Mother of Carlow student in Ukraine says she can’t wait to welcome her home

It’s hoped a young Carlow woman trying to flee Ukraine will make it safely across the border today.

Racheal Diyaolu left Sumy on Monday where she had been staying in hostels since the start of the violence nearly two weeks ago.

The group she is travelling with were due to set out on the second leg of their evacuation journey this morning heading for the border with Moldova.

Her mother Yemmy has been telling KCLR Live she cannot wait to welcome her home.

Hear that conversation in full here: