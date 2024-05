Motorcyclist sustained ‘serious injuries’ following County Kilkenny crash with car.

It happened at about 1:30pm yesterday in the Flagmount area, just outside Paddy’s Country Pub on the R712 Kilkenny / Carlow Road.

Gardaí, paramedics and units from Kilkenny city and Thomastown fire services attended the scene.

The driver of the motorbike, a woman aged in her thirties, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.