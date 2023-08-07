Motorists to be hit by increases in toll charges

Motorists across Kilkenny and Carlow are set to be hit by price hikes next year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is expected to introduce a 20 cent increase per trip on the M7/M8, M50, M4, – with a 10 cent increase on the M3.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has hit out at road toll operators for being “completely out of touch” with rural motorists and has called the increases across the motorway network, “outrageous”.

Excise duty on petrol will also increase by 7 cent, and by 5 cent for diesel, on September 1st.