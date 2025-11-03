Mount Leinster Rangers’ remarkable run continues, as their AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Camogie semi-final has been confirmed for next Saturday at 2pm in Baconstown, County Meath.

The Carlow champions booked their place in the last four with a historic 1-14 to 2-5 victory over Bunclody yesterday — a result that marks another proud moment for the club as they continue to make waves on the provincial stage.

Former Kilkenny great Ann Downey, who is part of the Mount Leinster Rangers backroom team, praised the team’s work ethic and collective effort after the win.

“We played with the breeze in the first half and didn’t make enough use of it. We were only two points ahead at half time, and that wasn’t enough — we missed a few scores,” Downey said.

“The girls really worked hard, and that is the ethos of the whole team. There’s no one star — they all work hard. If they’re not on the ball, they’re working off it.

“The subs did the job today, and that’s what it’s about.”