MSD Ireland seeks permission from Carlow County Council for expansion of local premises

Up to 100 new jobs could be on the way for Carlow.

Pharmaceutical company MSD Ireland has lodged a planning application with the county council seeking permission to develop a new Sterile Manufacturing Facility at the site of the existing biologics formulation and filling facility at Dublin Road, Pollerton Little and Oakpark.

It would include a two-storey production building, a single storey MV electrical building, an external utilities yard as well as 85 new car park spaces and a covered cycle rack.

Submissions can be made until the 27th of April with a decision due from the local authority on the 18th of May.

See the application here