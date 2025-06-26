Hopes for funding to upgrade a problematic stretch of the N25 through south Kilkenny have been raised yet again with the Transport Minister.

A recent public meeting in Slieverue saw more than 600 people turn out to air their concerns, in particular for the section that runs between Glenmore and Waterford city.

Attendees heard how monies to help address safety concerns are expected to be announced as part of next year’s roads allocation with €2million mentioned.

The issue has since been raised in the Dáil and the Seanad and now local Fine Gael Deputy Catherine Callaghan has asked Darragh O’Brien if he will provide confirmation of the exact funding which will be provided for the N25 in 2025; the amount of funding will be provided to progress to the next phases of the development of the N24; and if he will make a statement on the matter.

Minister O’Brien in his written reply noted; As Minister for Transport, I have responsibility for overall policy and exchequer funding in relation to the National Roads Programme. Under the Roads Acts 1993-2015 and in line with the National Development Plan (NDP), the planning, design and construction of individual national roads is a matter for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), in conjunction with the local authorities concerned. This is also subject to the Infrastructure Guidelines and the necessary statutory approvals.

“The N24 Waterford to Cahir project has been allocated €80,000 for 2025 to meet outstanding route selection commitments, and while the N25 Waterford to Glenmore project did not receive an allocation for 2025, there are a number of minor works on the N25 which received allocations this year. Kilkenny County Council received allocations of €58,500 for minor works on the N25 and €330,000 for minor works on the N24 this year. Full details of these allocations are available in TII’s allocation booklet here: www.tii.ie/media/orbdngms/tii_local-authorities_2025-road-grant-allocations.pdf.

Both projects remain part of the NDP and the delivery programmes will be kept under review in the coming years. Funding commitments for National Roads for 2026 and beyond are currently under consideration as part of the ongoing NDP review.”