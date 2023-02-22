N80 closed in Co Carlow after serious crash between and car and a van at Castletown near the Fighting Cocks

There’s been a serious road crash on the N80 in Carlow.

The crash which happened just before 4.30pm at Castletown, near Glynn’s Garage, just north of the the Fighting Cocks involved a car and a van.

A number of people appear to have been hurt but it’s not clear at this stage how serious their injuries are.

At least two ambulances and two units of local Gardai have been dispatched to the scene.

The road has been closed and drivers are being warned to slow down and take extra care, and avoid the area if possible until further notice.