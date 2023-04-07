N80 in Carlow still closed for a time this morning as efforts to remove an overturned truck get underway

The N80 in Carlow is closed this morning from the M9 Junction and the Fighting Cocks.

It’s so emergency services can recover a lorry that overturned near Tinryland yesterday afternoon.

Traffic was reduced to one lane with a ‘stop and go’ system in operation for a couple of hours yesterday while they dealt with the incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí say the scene should be cleared by 9am today (Friday, 7th April).