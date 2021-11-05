National Inpatient Experience Survey seeks feedback from 600+ in Carlow and Kilkenny who spent some of September in a public hospital

More than 600 people who were in hospital locally during September are being asked to share their experiences.

A survey is being taken by HIQA offering patients the chance to say what improvements they believe are needed.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey contains questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity and discharge from hospital.

All patients over 16 years-of-age who spent 24 hours or more in St Luke’s, Kilcreene and local area hospitals that were discharged during September are eligible.

