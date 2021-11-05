St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny calls for people to consider options before presenting there

You’re being asked to stay away from St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny if possible.

It’s due to a big increase in the number of seriously ill patients who’ve been presenting there in recent days.

Management says there are seeing a variety of complex illnesses including respiratory illness.

They say you should consider other options before going to the hospital and consult your GP or pharmacist before attending the Emergency Department.

The facility’s been overcrowded all week with numbers of people on trolleys only falling below 20 for one day so far.

There were 25 patients waiting for beds at the local hospital yesterday according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

However, beds are being sought for just nine admitted patients today (Friday), five in the emergency department with four on other wards.