Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 16th February 2021)

As Spring starts to sprout, so too hope is beginning to burst through.

But, let’s face it, we’ve all been feeling stressed.

The Pandemic has impacted us all no matter our age, our social status, our profession, our family situation.

Clair Whitty of Natural Health Store at the Market Cross Shopping Centre returned to KCLR Breakfast for her fortnightly chat with our John Walsh and she had lots of listener queries to answer on a broad variety of topics.

This week the chat turned to how Covid-19 has at times knocked our concentration, how it’s hit our focus and it’s left us feeling isolated and maybe a little off course.

We hear what the difference is between ‘ordinary’ and ‘medical’ anxiety while there were queries in on helicobacter pylori and diverticulosis.

As always, if you’ve a medical concern it’s best to check with your GP.

