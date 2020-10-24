Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 20 October 2020)

Can you tell the difference between good and bad Cholesterol or do you know the foods that might have an impact on both?

Clair Whitty from the Natural Health Store at the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny joined our John Walsh for her fortnightly slot.

As we headed for level 5 restrictions it was good to hear that Clair’s day job’s not affected as her outlet’s deemed an essential one.

Also in the chat mix were tiredness after treatment for illness, boosting the immune system, dealing with gall stones as well as reusable face masks and even a nut crumble suggestion!

Listen back below and if you’ve something to ask Clair you can email [email protected] or text/whatsapp to 083 306 96 96 during show time (weekdays, 7am to 10am).