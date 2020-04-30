Nearly €10,000 raised for families of St Luke’s staff members who died from Covid-19

Nearly €10,000 has been raised for the families of two staff members at St Lukes hospital who died from Covid-19.

Local DJ Noel Burke has been spinning the tunes from his sitting room over the past few weekends and has another gig lined up for the Bank holiday weekend.

It will be Live on Facebook from 9.30pm on Saturday and donations are being accepted by the organisers of the fundraising page here on ‘Frontline staff of St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny’

Rhonda Carey works at the hospital and says staff there really appreciate the gesture.

She spoke on KCLR Live this morning.