NeighbourFood Callan launches Monday with new online service connecting Kilkenny producers; Carlow to follow

NeighbourFood Callan have announced their launch for 9am Monday.

The online market, based out of Fennelly’s of Callan, Bridge Street, Callan, will start taking orders for collection from Monday through Wednesday, offering a collection service each Friday.

With farmers markets around the country on hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, producers are being connected with customers through online services.

Producers lined up for the Callan branch in Kilkenny include The Little Irish Apple Company, Stranded Aussie Sourdough and Such, Bramble Cottage Kitchen, Rivesci, Kyle Lodge Farm and Le Caveau wine merchants in Kilkenny city.

Coming to Carlow next

A similar initative is being set up in Carlow to run out of Coolanowle Food Hall on Dublin Street in Carlow town.

When the Carlow service gets up and running, collections will take place 5-7pm on Wednesdays with Online orders available Thursday through Monday.