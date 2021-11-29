New antigen testing programme for primary school children starts today in Carlow, Kilkenny & across the country

A new antigen testing programme for primary school children across Carlow and Kilkenny is being introduced from today.

Parents will receive the tests where another child in their pod is Covid positive or if there has been two or more cases in a class within a week.

From today parents of children who test positive for Covid-19 are being asked to contact the school principal immediately to let them know.

The principal will then advise parents of others in that child’s pod and supply the details of how to order free antigen tests for their children using a freephone number.

If just one pod is involved only the children in that pod will be offered antigen tests but if there are two pods with separate confirmed cases then parents or guardians of children in the whole class will be contacted.

Children in the pod of the confirmed case can continue to attend school as long as they have no symptoms and have not returned a positive antigen or PCR test.

Antigen tests will be delivered to the child’s home address and there is an option to inform the HSE of the result via a QR code.

The Department of Education says it is a voluntary programme and the decision on whether or not to conduct antigen testing is entirely up to parents.

It’s as calls are going out for schools to be given assistance in the introduction of mask-wearing following NPHET’s advice that children in third class and upwards should start wearing them

Over the weekend, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the government would engage with schools on the issue, to help alleviate any anxiety surrounding the measure.

Labour’s Education Spokesperson, Aodhan O’Riordan, said sensitivity will be needed, especially for children with special needs.

Meanwhile, see how many cases are hospitalised locally here