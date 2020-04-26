KCLR News
New app aimed at tracing Covid 19 could be available next month
A new app aimed at tracing the contacts of people confirmed to have Covid-19 could be rolled out as soon as next month.
According to the Business Post, the HSE app is at an advanced stage of testing.
It’ll gather information on the virus’ geographic spread and collect phone numbers, the age, sex and symtoms of people who think they have the illness.
People will also receive an alert if they were in close proximity to a confirmed case.