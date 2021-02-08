New benefit to be announced today for those over age of 65

Those caught in the pension gap won’t have to sign on anymore.

A new benefit is set to be announced for those over the age of 65.

At present many people are forced to leave their job at the traditional retirement age of 65.

However, they then have to sign on and claim the dole since qualification for the state pension was raised to 66 a few years ago.

Now a new payment, for this cohort caught in this pension gap is set to be announced today according to the Irish Independent.

It will be worth €203 a week and called the Benefit Payment for 65-Year-Olds.

It’s specifically targeted for this group whether they were forced to retire or volunteered to. However it’s €45 less than the State pension.

