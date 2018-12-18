New bye-laws to tackle illegal dumping in Kilkenny

New measures are being introduced to tackle illegal dumping in Kilkenny.

The council has approved new waste management bye-laws that give them the power to ask people for proof that they’re disposing of it correctly.

At the moment 63% of householders in Kilkenny use authorised waste collectors.

But Director of Services Seán McKeown has told KCLR News it’s the other 27% they are interested in.

However the issue of private waste collectors refusing to service some rural roads was raised in a meeting of the county council yesterday.

Councillor David Kennedy says he’s happy to hear a meeting will take place between collectors and the council because it is a real problem.